AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating the city’s 54th homicide of the year after a person was killed overnight in southeast Austin.
APD officers responded to the area near 2237 East Riverside Drive around 1:30 a.m. That area is near Emo’s Austin and the AutoZone Auto Parts.
Officers found a person with multiple injuries and tried to save their life, but the person died on the scene.
A person of interest was detained. Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
APD investigated a different homicide in the area on Burton Drive over the weekend. A suspect has not yet been detained in that incident.