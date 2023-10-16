AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating the city’s 54th homicide of the year after a person was killed overnight in southeast Austin.

APD officers responded to the area near 2237 East Riverside Drive around 1:30 a.m. That area is near Emo’s Austin and the AutoZone Auto Parts.

Officers found a person with multiple injuries and tried to save their life, but the person died on the scene.

A person of interest was detained. Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The Austin Police Department is investigating the city’s 54th homicide of the year after a person was killed overnight in southeast Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

APD investigated a different homicide in the area on Burton Drive over the weekend. A suspect has not yet been detained in that incident.