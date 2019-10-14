Police in Juarez move against drug cartel’s foot soldiers

Distributors for 'La Linea' and 'Mexicles' gangs taken off the streets

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Juarez police are taking the fight against the drug cartels to the streets.

Authorities in this border city reported the arrests of members of the “Mexicles” and “La Linea” drug gangs in separate incidents this week.

On Thursday, police arrested a man they only identified as Jorge Eduardo J. with 3,387 folded papers containing cocaine ready for retail. Police identified the man as a street distributor for “La Linea” and say he was captured while driving in a black Kia in the southeast part of the city.

Police said in a news release that the alleged distributor was captured after other drug dealers were arrested and turned him in.

On Friday, the municipal police reported the arrest of a couple, Claudia Veronica V., 33, and Jorge Arturo M., 34, for driving around the city in a compact Chevrolet car with their four young children, a .357 Magnum pistol, 500 doses of methamphetamines ready for retail and a bag of marijuana.

Police said the couple are members of the “Mexicles,” a street gang linked to the Sinaloa cartel. Their children were placed with Juarez’s child protection agency and further arrests are pending.

Chihuahua state Deputy Attorney General Jorge Nava told Border Report earlier that Mexico’s drug cartels have developed a domestic market for the distribution of narcotics since the United States hardened border enforcement after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

La Linea is a criminal organization composed of surviving members of the once-dominant Juarez Cartel. The Mexicles are one of the most violent and well-armed street gangs in the region, blamed for several execution-style murders in the Juarez Valley region south of Socorro and Clint, Texas.