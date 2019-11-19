Police identify victims killed Sunday in multi-car crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police have identified the victims killed in a devastating car crash Sunday evening.

Police say Vincent Price, 20, Christa Weger, 58, and Julie Weger were killed in a three-car crash that shut down FM 1431 between I-35 and Stone Oak Drive for hours.

The crash happened at 11:25 p.m. and FM 1431 remained closed until just after 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators say Price was traveling east on FM 1431 when he crossed into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into the car occupied by Christa and Julie Weger. A third vehicle also crashed into Price’s vehicle after the initial impact.

Police are still investigating and encourage any witnesses to contact Sgt. Justin Davis at 512-218-6654.