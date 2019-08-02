Police identify pedestrian killed while crossing South Congress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified a man killed after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Austin on July 25.

According to Austin police, 58-year-old Felix Ybarra was attempting to cross the street at the 5700 block of South Congress Avenue at 10:33 p.m. He was struck by an oncoming 2013 Kia Sorrento.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of intoxication. Ybarra was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center where he died of his injuries a day later.

Anyone with information on this deadly crash is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424.

This is the 45th fatal crash in Austin in 2019 and 46th fatality. By comparison, at this time in 2018 there were 37 fatal crashes and 38 fatalities.