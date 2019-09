AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man who was killed just after 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2 on I-35 downtown when he was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler and multiple other vehicles.

According to Austin Police Department, Edgar Montoya, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene on south I-35 just north of the 12th street exit.

Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler stayed at the scene after the crash.