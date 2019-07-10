Police identify man found dead in ditch along the side of the road in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police have identified a man found dead in a ditch along the side of Kyle Crossing the morning of July 2.

Police say the man, identified as 55-year-old John Raymond Distasio, was found by a pedestrian who was on the way to work. Distasio had no identification on him when he was found. A Hays County Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy for Distasio and fingerprints were used to identify him.

Investigators believe Distasio was a transient from New Mexico. Initial reports from the autopsy indicate illegal drug use was a factor in his death. Police do not suspect foul play.

