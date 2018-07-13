Police: Homicide suspect tried to buy gun suppressor before shooting spree

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A homicide suspect who police say went on a shooting spree days later tried to buy a gun suppressor minutes before the spree started, according to an affidavit.

Charles Wilson Curry Jr., 29, was arrested July 11 after police tracked him to the Post South Lamar Apartments where Christian Meroney was found dead of gunshot wounds two days earlier.

The affidavit provides details of what happened before the shooting spree began. A sales clerk at the Range at Austin at 8301 S. Interstate 35 reported a man entered the store at 1:58 p.m. July 11 and asked for a gun suppressor. “This white male was acting very strangely to the extent that he would not sell a suppressor to him,” the clerk told police, adding that the man said he owned a Sig. 228 9mm and a rifle.

The man left the gun store in a White Chevrolet Tahoe and pulled onto the I-35 frontage road in front of a Toyota Camry around 2:05 p.m., according to surveillance video. The woman driving that car told police she had to switch lanes, and when she went around the Tahoe, she was shot. She had a superficial wound on her head.

The next shots fired were heard near 1500 S. Lamar Boulevard at 2:32 p.m. At 2:35 p.m. a woman was driving when she was shot in the head and hit by broken glass. She pulled into a dealership, and employees helped her until she could go to the hospital. She’s expected to be OK.

Police received a call reporting more shots around 2:40 p.m. in the 5300 block of Ponciana Drive. Then, at 5 p.m. there were more shots reported at Bob Wentz Park. A witness told police they saw a man unload a boat into the water. Later, Travis County deputies found the boat at the dock whose name was “Good Legislation,” and tracked it to Curry.

Curry was arrested trying to get into his suite at the apartment around 6 p.m. The apartment had deactivated his key.