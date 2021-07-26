LIVE: Police chief, district and county attorneys to speak at public safety forum Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Downtown Austin Alliance will host a forum focused on public safety in a virtual format at 9 a.m. Monday.

Austin City Council member Kathie Tovo is a co-host of the event that will feature APD Interim Chief Joseph Chacon, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza and Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza as panelists.

Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, and moderator Leslie Rhode will also take part in the forum. Originally it was set up as an in-person event, but Austin’s shift to Stage 4 of the COVID-19 risk-based guidelines forced the event to move to virtual.

On July 15, Chacon said APD would expand its violence intervention program in the entertainment district in downtown to battle rising gun crimes. Since January, Chacon said officers seized 55 firearms in the downtown area.

