Police association requests investigation into APD Chief, city manager’s handling of alleged violations by former commander

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Austin Police Association released a formal request for an independent, outside investigation into how Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley and Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano handled alleged criminal and policy violations by a former commander.

The request stems from a December 2018 firing of former APD Commander Jason Dusterhoft, who was terminated after accusations that he assaulted a woman during sex and associated with people who discredit APD.

In September, a hearing began for Dusterhoft’s appeal of his termination, with his attorney challenging accusations made in a termination memo sent out by Manley.

At the time, the City of Austin’s attorney explained why APD felt it had reason to fire Dusterhoft, which included Dusterhoft deleting pictures, videos, texts and the dating app where he met the woman, once he learned there was a search warrant for his phone.

Now that the arbitration has concluded, the hearing examiner will go back and review the case before making a decision. According to the City of Austin, it typically takes 60 days once proceedings are done.

Tuesday, Ken Casaday, President of the APA, expressed the group’s concerns over allegations that arose during the arbitration hearings regarding the way Manley and Arellano may not have fully investigated certain cases. The letter reads, in part:

“I am writing you because these allegations raised serious concerns for the APA Board. According to his testimony, Commander Dusterhoft brought these allegations to the attention of Chief Manley and Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano months ago and no action was ever taken. “

The APA Board says it’s concerned about the way Dusterhoft’s case was not fully investigated. The group also says it’s concerned by the appearance that APD investigates and disciplines lower-ranking officers differently than officers of higher rank, or those in the “circle of trust.”

The letter continues:

“The integrity, good order, and discipline of the department are based on the foundational trust that employees have in the leadership of the department and the City of Austin management. A set of double standards for those with higher rank (or employees favored by the chief) is detrimental to the morale and professionalism of the Department. It is a discredit to our hard-working officers to have unjust standards depending upon rank and proximity to the fifth floor.”

In its request for an investigation, addressed to Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk, the APA says that during his testimony, Dusterhoft expressed that he feared retaliation if he brought forward the allegations.

