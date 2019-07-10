Police assisting FBI with ‘law enforcement operation’ in south Austin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Ed Zavala/KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are assisting the FBI Wednesday with a “law enforcement operation” in south Austin.

Austin police say they were called in at 8 a.m. to act as an assisting police agency. According to the FBI, the operation is taking place at Vorago Technologies off South Mopac Expressway.

The FBI says their officers are “lawfully at the location.” Vorago Technologies, previously known as Chipmaker Silicon Space Technology Corp, was founded in 2004 and makes semiconductors designed to withstand harsh environments.

There is no information yet on the nature of the operation.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss