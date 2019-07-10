Police assisting FBI with ‘law enforcement operation’ in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are assisting the FBI Wednesday with a “law enforcement operation” in south Austin.

Austin police say they were called in at 8 a.m. to act as an assisting police agency. According to the FBI, the operation is taking place at Vorago Technologies off South Mopac Expressway.

The FBI says their officers are “lawfully at the location.” Vorago Technologies, previously known as Chipmaker Silicon Space Technology Corp, was founded in 2004 and makes semiconductors designed to withstand harsh environments.

There is no information yet on the nature of the operation.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.