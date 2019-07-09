Police asking for public’s help finding suspect in assault at east Austin park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police need help tracking down a man accused of attacking a woman last week in east Austin.

The attack reportedly occurred July 4 at Guerrero Park. Police say a woman was walking on the trail when an unidentified male approached her from behind and physically assaulted her.

At this time, police do not believe that the assault was sexually motivated.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s— about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with white on the collar and dark cargo shorts.