Police arrest a man in east Austin after he allegedly exposed and touched himself in public

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly approached a teenager, pulled out his genitals and touched himself inappropriately.

Police responded to the call of indecent exposure at 6:16 p.m. and were sent to the 3200 block of Sunny Lane in west Austin.

The victim told officers that while her 16-year-old son was sitting in his vehicle a man, identified as 55-year-old Leonardo Browning, approached the car window. She said Browning tried talking to her son before pulling out his genitals and began touching himself. Browning then allegedly walked up to the victim’s house and tried to open the front door before continuing to touch himself in front of her.

The victim was able to direct police to Browning who was sitting on the front porch of a home on West Highland Terrace two blocks away. Police say Browning was rambling and the zipper of his pants was down.

Browning was arrested and faces a charge of indecent exposure