Police are asking help to find woman missing for a month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman with health conditions affecting her long term welfare.

Robin Hatcher was last seen walking in the 8900 block of N. Lamar Boulevard on Aug 9. She may be with 37-year-old Paul Ray Adams.

Robin Hatcher, 52-years-old, is described as:

Black female

5′ 8″

125 lbs.

Black hair

Brown eyes

Paul Ray Adams is described as:

Black male

5′ 11″

170 lbs.

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about Hatcher’s location can call 911 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.