Plumbers expect more emergency calls during holidays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christmas is supposed to be a merry time, but when there are plumbing issues, things can become very unpleasant very quickly.

With more emergency calls coming in during the holidays, plumbers, like Mike Marugo and his team at ABC Home & Commercial Services, are ready for anything.

“Most of the calls we get during a holiday are garbage disposal related,” Marugo said. “A lot of people are doing a lot more cooking.”

Drain problems, water heater issues and backed-up sewage also top the call list. Marugo says if you have an issue, call a professional as soon as you can, but if there is an emergency with a broken pipe or if water is flooding your home, you should turn off the water to your home immediately.

It can also be hard to get certain parts with supply chain delays. Marugo says if you notice something wrong with any of your plumbing, be proactive and call someone out before it breaks. Some parts can take weeks to get in.