Plea deal reached in case against woman who crashed into APD motorcycle officer

News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In September of 2016, Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq, 46, was on his motorcycle on Burnet Road when he was struck by a driver who turned in front of him.

Police say there was a gap during a funeral procession and the driver, Ana Prado, thought she could make it in time. She told police she thought she could make it across in time.

Officer Abdul-Khaliq, died from his injuries several days later. Prado was charged with driving with a suspended license.

The prosecutor on the case tells us Prado agreed to spend 120 days in jail and 18 months on probation. She’d have to pay a $2,000 fee if she violates the terms of that probation, which includes driving without a license or insurance.

She’ll have to complete 30 hours of community service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss