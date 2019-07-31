Plea deal reached in case against woman who crashed into APD motorcycle officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In September of 2016, Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliq, 46, was on his motorcycle on Burnet Road when he was struck by a driver who turned in front of him.

Police say there was a gap during a funeral procession and the driver, Ana Prado, thought she could make it in time. She told police she thought she could make it across in time.

Officer Abdul-Khaliq, died from his injuries several days later. Prado was charged with driving with a suspended license.

The prosecutor on the case tells us Prado agreed to spend 120 days in jail and 18 months on probation. She’d have to pay a $2,000 fee if she violates the terms of that probation, which includes driving without a license or insurance.

She’ll have to complete 30 hours of community service.