SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The United States branch of the International Plastic Modelers’ Society held its national convention and conference this week in San Marcos.

Running from August 2nd to August 5th at the City of San Marcos Conference Center, it’s the first time in 20 years the convention has been held in Texas.

Hundreds of models, ranging from classic cars to military dioramas to giant robots, and even some pop culture icons like the Millennium Falcon, face off against each other to see who’s the best in the country.

A model of the Millennium Falcon, perched next to some other models from Star Wars. (Courtesy Sam McCarthy)

An sailing ship sits on the edge of a waterfall, about to tumble over. (Courtesy Sam McCarthy)

A large model of a dinosaur, enjoying a prehistoric snack. (Courtesy Sam McCarthy)

A row of U.S. World War 2 airplanes models. (Courtesy Sam McCarthy

A model of a U.S. Navy jet. (Courtesy Sam McCarthy)

Two soldiers square off next to a World War 1 tank. (Courtesy Sam McCarthy)

A large diorama depicting the Battle of Stalingrad (Courtesy Sam McCarthy)

An diorama of a group of U.S. World War 2 soldiers make their way through a forest. (Courtesy Sam McCarthy)

An dreamlike bust of a woman with flowing hair. (Courtesy Sam McCarthy)

The Best of Class awards include categories like best figure, best junior model, best military vehicle, and best space or science fiction model. Final judging takes place August 4 at 6 P.M., which includes the George Lee Judges Grand Award, given to the best of the Best of Class awards.

There were also a number of seminars over model building and painting, held by experts in the hobby, alongside both international and local hobby store vendors.

Madison, Wisconsin, is currently set to host for 2024 convention.