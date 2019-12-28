Plane crashes in Louisiana, five killed

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

ATLANTA (AP) — A small plane en route to a college football game crashed into the parking lot of a post office in Louisiana shortly after takeoff on Saturday, killing five people and fully engulfing a car on the ground in flames, authorities said.

The two-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed in the city of Lafayette about 1 mile from the regional airport where the flight began, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said.

Steven Ensminger Jr., the son of the offensive coordinator for the Louisiana State University football team, told the Associated Press that his wife, Carley McCord, was on board the flight and died when it crashed. He said the plane was en route to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma.

Ensminger said he was unable to go to the game and was at work when the crash happened. He said his father, Steven Ensminger, called him just before the elder Ensminger got to the stadium.

“I just don’t feel like this is real,” Ensminger Jr. told the AP in an Instagram message. “I’m praying it’s not real.”

UPDATE, 11:54 a.m.: A picture of the original plane, via Flightaware.com.

UPDATE, 11:26 a.m.: Information from Flightaware.com showed flight N42CV, a twin-engine turbo prop Piper owned by Cheyenne Partners LLC, took off from Lafayette at 9:20 and was headed for DeKalb-Peachtree Airport near Atlanta, Georgia. According to the site, the flight seemed to reach a speed of around 192 mph and reached an altitude of 375 ft. before the crash. The impact of the crash blew out the windows at the Post Office.







UPDATE, 11:06 a.m.: Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit confirms the craft was an eight-passenger plane. There is one survivor from the crash in addition to the five fatalities. Three people on the ground not affiliated with the plane have been transported to the hospital. Local first responders are awaiting federal investigators, who will release further information.

UPDATE, 10:52 a.m.: Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit confirms five fatalities at the scene. Acadian Ambulance confirms two people transported to local hospitals, one from the plane, one from outside the plane — possibly the motorist that was struck by plane debris.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that a plane has crashed near the post office on Feu Follet Road near Verot School Road at around 9:20 this morning.

There appear to be unconfirmed fatalities and injuries, possibly as many as five people. The craft appears to be a small private plane, possibly a Piper fixed-wing, though that is currently unconfirmed, as well.

The Walmart on Pinhook Road has been evacuated as a precaution.

Eyewitnesses tell KLFY the scene say they heard sounds from above “like a semi-truck” as the lights went out at businesses and residences near the crash scene. Several residents tell KLFY they are without power at this hour.

Kevin Jackson, a local resident, said he saw the crash.

“I was right outside before the crash. I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell,” said Jackson. “It shook my trailer. I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion.”

Jackson and other eyewitnesses said the plane also hit a car on its way down.

“Someone was screaming from that car,” said one eyewitness. “There were little explosions for five minutes or so after that. There was a big old ball of flame.”