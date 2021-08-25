Plane crash-lands on Austin couple’s car while in California for anniversary

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KXAN) — An Austin couple celebrating a wedding anniversary is OK after a plane landed on their car on a southern California freeway Tuesday.

Sarah Tribett described the moment when the single-engine plane made its crash-landing on Interstate 5, slamming into the car she and her husband were driving and drenching all their belongings with fuel and sending shards of glass everywhere.

“We were just driving down the freeway, just talking, when all of a sudden we just felt something huge hit us and glass shattered everywhere,” Tribett told Fox 5 San Diego. “All of sudden, we just see the plane in front of us.”

Neither suffered injuries during the ordeal, Tribett said. They just had pieces of glass on them as well as fuel from the plane. People in other cars hit by the plane and its debris suffered minor injuries, according to the report from Fox 5.

Tribett said it was an adrenaline rush when it happened.

“We were scared out of our minds,” Tribett said. “I felt like there was so much adrenaline that I didn’t realize at first if I was hurt.”

The plane’s pilot and passenger were not hurt in the crash landing.

At the very least, the couple will always remember what happened on their eighth anniversary.

“It’s definitely a story to tell our families,” Tribett said.