Pipe bombs found at RNC and DNC during Capitol riots were placed night before, FBI says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The FBI released more information Friday about the pipe bombs found at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters during the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI released more information and photos of the possible suspect, saying it believed the bombs were placed between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. EST on Jan. 5. The pipe bombs were discovered the next day around 1 p.m. EST.

The person of interest wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black, and gray. They also had a backpack with them.

FBI

FBI

FBI

FBI

FBI

FBI

FBI

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives doubled the reward for information from $50,000 to $100,000 .

The top federal prosecutor investigating the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday he expects indictments will be handed down soon, as the FBI works to track down more than 400 suspects in the sprawling investigation.

More than 135 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 breach, which left five people dead and sent members of Congress rushing to safety, Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin told a news briefing Tuesday.

If you have any information concerning these incidents, please contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.