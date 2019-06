AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is looking into the cause of a pickup truck fire on the northbound lanes of the lower deck of I-35 early Monday morning.

Witnesses called minutes before 1 a.m. to report the wreck near Manor Road, according to Austin police. Emergency crews said they were told that a person was trapped inside, but the driver was able to get out and Austin-Travis County EMS took him to the hospital.

APD expects the lower deck to reopen during the early overnight hours.