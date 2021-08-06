Photos: Most emotional images from Tokyo 2020

by: Nexstar Media Wire

  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Arthur Mariano of Team Brazil celebrates after competing on horizontal bar during Men's Qualification on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • ASAKA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Silver Medalist Antoaneta Kostadinova of Team Bulgaria during the medal ceremony of the 10m Air Pistol Women's event on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range on July 25, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • CHIBA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Anastasija Zolotic of Team United States celebrates after defeating Hatice Kubra İlgun of Team Turkey during the Women's -57kg Taekwondo Quarterfinal contest on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
  • CHIBA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Igor Reizlin of Team Ukraine celebrates after winning the Men's Épée Individual Fencing Bronze Medal Bout against Andrea Santarelli of Team Italy on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images,)
  • CHIBA, JAPAN - JULY 26: Sofia Pozdniakova of Team ROC celebrates after winning the Women's Sabre Individual Fencing Gold Medal Bout against Sofya Velikaya of Team ROC on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe on July 26, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
  • ICHINOMIYA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Carissa Moore of Team United States celebrates winning the Gold Medal after her final match against Bianca Buitendag of Team South Africa on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Zongyuan Wang and Siyi Xie of Team China celebrate winning gold during the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 31: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 100m Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 01: Luca Kozak of Team Hungary helps Yanique Thompson of Team Jamaica during the Women's 100m Hurdles Semi-Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
  • CHIBA, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Tadeusz Michalik of Team Poland reacts emotionally after defeating Tracy Gangelo Hancock of Team United States during the Men's Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 02, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands reacts after winning the gold medal in the Women's 5000 metres Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Women's Feather (52-57kg) silver medalist Nesthy Petecio of Team Philippines poses with her medal during the Victory Ceremony on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kokugikan Arena on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
  • CHIBA, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock of Team United States celebrates defeating Blessing Oborududu of Team Nigeria during the Women's Freestyle 68kg Gold Medal Match on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on August 03, 2021 in Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 04: Kevin Mayer of Team France celebrates after clearing 2.08 meters in the Men's Decathlon High Jump on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 04: Genevieve Gregson of Team Australia lays injured during the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 04: Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the Men's 200m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 05: Holly Bradshaw of Team Great Britain reacts as she wins the bronze medal in the Women's Pole Vault Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
  • SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 05: Klemen Prepelic #7 of Team Slovenia reacts in disappointment with teammate Gregor Hrovat #15 after his shot to win the game at the buzzer was blocked in a Men's Basketball semi-finals game between Team France and Team Slovenia on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 05, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 05: Vincent Vanasch of Team Belgium celebrates with their Gold Medal during the Victory Ceremony following the Men's Gold Medal match between Australia and Belgium on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Oi Hockey Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Candice McLeod of Team Jamaica and Quanera Hayes of Team USA assist Stephenie Ann McPherson of Team Jamaica following the Women's 400 metres final on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

 

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — While the medal count and event results may capture the majority of headlines, the Olympic Games are really a story of emotion.

Throughout the Games in Tokyo, we’ve shared with you images captured by photographers from Getty. The photo gallery above features some of their most emotional images.

You can scroll through the slideshow and read through the photo descriptions.

