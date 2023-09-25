AUSTIN (KXAN) — As hail hit towns across Central Texas Sunday night, several people living in a townhome complex off Koenig Lane got their windows smashed during the storm.

“It sounded like someone was banging on our windows and doors trying to get in,” said Joshua Brisbin. His car is fine, but “seeing my neighbors’ property being destroyed by this, it’s deeply troubling.”

Below are photos of the aftermath he described.

Hail smashed through several cars in north central Austin.

Shattered glass from hail-damaged car window in north central Austin.

Car owner covers hail-damaged windows with tarp.

Hail damages cars at north central Austin townhome complex.

A few blocks away, Anthony Gentles was watching Sunday Night Football when the storm approached.

“I saw the news ticker at the bottom of the screen, and it was saying a storm was coming,” he said.

Anthony Gentles said his roommate called him when the storm started, suggesting they both take their cars to a nearby parking garage to wait out the hail.

A call from his roommate quickly got him off the couch.

“Told me to move the car over the garage that’s right down the street,” Gentles said. “And there were already people over there from the neighborhood just waiting.”

As they waited – while sheltered from the hail – they weren’t completely in the clear. Cellphone video from inside the garage shows rainwater pouring through the cracks of the structure.

But still, Gentles said, it was a much better scenario than what many had to wake up to Monday morning.

“Luckily I was able to avoid all this hail,” he said.

According to the Insurance Council of Texas, comprehensive car insurance should cover hail damage to your vehicle’s body, windshield and interior. Liability coverage typically does not.