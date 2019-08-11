PHOTOS: Austin Pride Parade 2019

(KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands — including one presidential candidate — took to downtown Austin Saturday night, as the 2019 Austin Pride Parade moved along Fourth Street.

(KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Walkers and floats alike took off from the Texas State Capitol Building beginning around 8 p.m. and heading down Congress Avenue through the Warehouse District for hours.

Take a look at some of the parade in the gallery below:

  • Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg walk alongside Austin Mayor Steve Adler (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Austin Pride was created and is run by the Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to managing and organizing Austin’s annual Pride celebration and Stonewall tribute.

