PHOTOS: Austin Pride Parade 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands — including one presidential candidate — took to downtown Austin Saturday night, as the 2019 Austin Pride Parade moved along Fourth Street.
Walkers and floats alike took off from the Texas State Capitol Building beginning around 8 p.m. and heading down Congress Avenue through the Warehouse District for hours.
Take a look at some of the parade in the gallery below:
Austin Pride was created and is run by the Austin Gay and Lesbian Pride Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to managing and organizing Austin’s annual Pride celebration and Stonewall tribute.