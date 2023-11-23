AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning.

All proceeds will go to Caritas of Austin, a nonprofit aiming to help those experiencing homelessness.

  • Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning (KXAN Photo)
  • KXAN anchor Britt Moreno runs in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning (KXAN Photo)
The race featured untimed and timed five-mile races. There was also a Stepping Stone School Kids K race and a one-mile walk and run course.

The Turkey Trot began in 1991 with a handful of volunteers and 600 participants. This year, more than 20,000 people were expected to run, walk and volunteer.

Full closures

  • West Riverside Drive: closed from South Lamar Boulevard to Barton Springs Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • South First Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to Barton Springs Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Cesar Chavez Street: closed from MoPac Expressway to Colorado Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Colorado Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to Fifth Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Lavaca Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to 15th Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 15th Street: closed from Lavaca Street to Enfield Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Eastbound ramp to 15th Street: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Enfield Road: closed from Newfield Lane to West 15th Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Newfield Lane: closed from 10th Street to Enfield Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Ramp to Enfield Road: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Eastbound ramps to Cesar Chavez Street: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local access only

  • Second Street: local access only between South First Street and South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Third Street: local access only between South First Street and South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Fourth Street: local access only between South First Street and South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Sixth Street: local access only between Guadalupe Street and Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Seventh Street: local access only between Guadalupe Street and Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Eighth Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Ninth Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 10th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 11th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 12th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Lavaca Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 13th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Lavaca Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 14th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Lavaca Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Guadalupe Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • San Antonio Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Nueces Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Rio Grande Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • West Avenue: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Hartford Road: local access only from Enfield Road to Palma Plaza from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Palma Plaza: local access only from Newfield Lane to Woodlawn Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Waterston Avenue: local access only from Newfield Lane to Toyath Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • West 11th Street: local access only from Newfield Lane to Toyath Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • West 10th Street: local access only from Newfield Lane to Toyath Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.