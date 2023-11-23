AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning.

All proceeds will go to Caritas of Austin, a nonprofit aiming to help those experiencing homelessness.

Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning (KXAN Photo)

Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning (KXAN Photo)

Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning (KXAN Photo)

Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning (KXAN Photo)

KXAN anchor Britt Moreno runs in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning (KXAN Photo)

KXAN anchor Britt Moreno runs in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning (KXAN Photo)

Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning (KXAN Photo)

The race featured untimed and timed five-mile races. There was also a Stepping Stone School Kids K race and a one-mile walk and run course.

The Turkey Trot began in 1991 with a handful of volunteers and 600 participants. This year, more than 20,000 people were expected to run, walk and volunteer.

Full closures

West Riverside Drive: closed from South Lamar Boulevard to Barton Springs Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South First Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to Barton Springs Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Street: closed from MoPac Expressway to Colorado Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Colorado Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to Fifth Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lavaca Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to 15th Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

15th Street: closed from Lavaca Street to Enfield Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound ramp to 15th Street: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enfield Road: closed from Newfield Lane to West 15th Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Newfield Lane: closed from 10th Street to Enfield Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ramp to Enfield Road: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound ramps to Cesar Chavez Street: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local access only