AUSTIN (KXAN) – Thousands of ran in the 33rd annual ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning.
All proceeds will go to Caritas of Austin, a nonprofit aiming to help those experiencing homelessness.
The race featured untimed and timed five-mile races. There was also a Stepping Stone School Kids K race and a one-mile walk and run course.
The Turkey Trot began in 1991 with a handful of volunteers and 600 participants. This year, more than 20,000 people were expected to run, walk and volunteer.
Full closures
- West Riverside Drive: closed from South Lamar Boulevard to Barton Springs Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- South First Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to Barton Springs Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Cesar Chavez Street: closed from MoPac Expressway to Colorado Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Colorado Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to Fifth Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Lavaca Street: closed from Cesar Chavez Street to 15th Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 15th Street: closed from Lavaca Street to Enfield Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Eastbound ramp to 15th Street: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Enfield Road: closed from Newfield Lane to West 15th Street from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Newfield Lane: closed from 10th Street to Enfield Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ramp to Enfield Road: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Eastbound ramps to Cesar Chavez Street: closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local access only
- Second Street: local access only between South First Street and South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Third Street: local access only between South First Street and South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Fourth Street: local access only between South First Street and South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sixth Street: local access only between Guadalupe Street and Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Seventh Street: local access only between Guadalupe Street and Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Eighth Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ninth Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 10th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Colorado Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 11th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to South Congress Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 12th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Lavaca Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 13th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Lavaca Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 14th Street: local access only from Guadalupe Street to Lavaca Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Guadalupe Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- San Antonio Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Nueces Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Rio Grande Street: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- West Avenue: local access only from 14th Street to 16th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hartford Road: local access only from Enfield Road to Palma Plaza from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Palma Plaza: local access only from Newfield Lane to Woodlawn Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Waterston Avenue: local access only from Newfield Lane to Toyath Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- West 11th Street: local access only from Newfield Lane to Toyath Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- West 10th Street: local access only from Newfield Lane to Toyath Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.