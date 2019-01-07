Philly stuns Chicago, Cowboys travel to LA

News

by: KXAN Sports

Posted: / Updated:
Nick Foles vs Bears

CHICAGO (KXAN) — Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s missed field goal put the NFC playoffs on tilt with the sixth-seed Eagles upsetting the Bears 16-15 during Wildcard Weekend.

Philly’s magic extends another week in the postseason which means the Cowboys playoff trip takes a West Coast turn. 

Dallas will face the second-seeded Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round Saturday night starting at 7:15 PM.

The Rams, led by running back Todd Gurley, started the season 8-0 and won the NFC West finishing with a 13-3 record.

As for the Eagles, quarterback Nick Foles is taking on New Orleans in the Superdome in a Westlake vs. Westlake battle. Foles and Saints quarterback Drew Brees both graduated from Austin Westlake High School.

