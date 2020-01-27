Pflugerville woman hit by car dies at hospital

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The first traffic fatality in Pflugerville happened Sunday night, Pflugerville police said.

Police said they responded at 10:17 p.m. to a report of a person hit by a car in the 2100 block of Picadilly Drive. When officers arrived, they attempted life-saving efforts on the woman, and then took her to Round Rock Medical Center where she later died.

She has been identified as 42-year-old Cynthia Portillo Cisneros.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with the investigation, police said. They did not say where Cisneros was in the road when she was hit or if she was attempting to cross the street.