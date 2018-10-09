Pflugerville woman arrested, allegedly threw her infant to the ground

Editor’s Note: Following the original publication of this story on Oct. 9, 2018, KXAN received information from the Travis County District Clerk that the case against the woman was dismissed. KXAN has removed her name from this article.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Pflugerville woman has been arrested after allegedly throwing her one-month-old to the ground during an argument with the child’s father.

Pflugerville police responded to the call at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 in the 1200 block of 10th Street in Pflugerville near Wells Branch Parkway.

The callers were the grandparents of the infant victim, who claimed they heard a loud thump coming from the second floor. According to the grandparents, when they investigated the noise, they found the infant victim bleeding from the ear.

The suspect is identified as the infant’s mother. According to the grandparents, her emotionless attitude seemed out of place for what just happened to her daughter.

The investigating officers said that the victim’s father was arguing with her through a video chat at the time of the incident.

The father claims the woman was holding their child in her arms as they were talking. According to the affidavit, as the argument got heated he saw the woman make a “forceful pushing type of motion with her left arm and threw the infant victim down to the ground with force.”

The woman told officers as she was talking, her child stretched and pushed its way out of her arms. She claims the infant fell approximately two feet to the ground.

Doctors said the baby suffered about five skull fractures and internal cerebral hemorrhaging. The doctor said that the injuries the victim sustained were not consistent with the events as the woman described them.

The woman faces an injury to a child-serious bodily injury charge.