Pflugerville PD: Missing 90-year-old woman found safe

Tuesday Update 1:30 p.m.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The woman has been found safe, according to Pflugerville police.

Original Story

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 90-year-old woman who suffers from mild short-term memory loss.

Alice Balderas-Olvera was last seen Monday around 4 p.m. near a Home Depot at 1517 Town Center Drive in Pflugerville, according to police.

Olivera needs medicine for a chronic medical condition.

Police say Olvera is known to drive a black 2001 Chevrolet Geo Prism with the Texas License Plate: CB2X082. The vehicle is described as having oxidized body paint.

Olvera has reportedly gone missing in the past, but was last found asleep in her vehicle in Round Rock after suffering an acute medical issue, according to police.

It is currently unknown what Olvera was wearing at the time of her most recent disappearance.

If located, please contact Sergeant Richard Thomas at the contact information above or contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.