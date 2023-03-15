Image provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN)– The Pflugerville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing disabled man, according to a tweet from Pflugerville PD.

Pa Albert Gallegos, 32, was last seen March 5 in Travis County, police said.

Gallegos is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 142 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

He was last seen wearing green cargo pants and a gray shirt, police said. Gallegos also has tattoos on his chest and right arm. He also has operation scars on his left leg, police said.

Anyone with information on Gallegos’ whereabouts are urged to contact Pflugerville PD at (512) 990-6700.