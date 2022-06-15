TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – On Tuesday, a Travis County grand jury cleared an officer with the Pflugerville Police Department after being involved in a shooting in August 2021.

Officer Ian Clark responded to a call near the 1000 block of Lanark Loop on Aug. 18, 2021, with other officers for a disturbance at a residence.

When officers arrived at the residence, they knocked on the door and identified themselves as PPD officers.

According to a release, one of the occupants of the residence, 72-year-old Ronald Zavaglia, opened the front door while holding a rifle.

“Mr. Zavaglia raised the rifle in the direction of officers, and officers ordered Mr. Zavaglia to drop the rifle multiple times,” a release from the Travis County District Attorney said. “Officer Clark fired one shot, striking Mr. Zavaglia in the chest.”

After the shooting incident, officers called for medical assistance, and EMS arrived. Zavaglia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since January 1, 2021, 53 cases against police officers were presented to the grand jury, including this one, 26 times the grand jury returned a no true bill.