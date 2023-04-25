CAMERON, Texas ( FOX44) – A Milam County jury has found a Pflugerville man guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a May 2021 shooting. The man was found not guilty on a murder charge in the case, the Milam County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Israel Ballester, II, age 41, was on trial in connection with the May 8, 2021 shooting of three men during a disturbance off Milam County Road 326 near Rockdale. Two of the men survived, but one, Dalton Shaw of Buda, died. It was noted at the time that none of the men involved were full-time residents of Milam County.

Investigators at the time said a dispute had been going on between the men for some time that had to do with a fence line and a bull.

Torrey said what made the case complicated was the fact that a second firearm was recovered at the scene that belonged to one of the victims.

Ballester will be held in the Milam County Jail pending a sentencing hearing in May.