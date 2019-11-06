Pflugerville lifts stage 3 water restrictions, first since 2015

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The grass may start to look a little greener for Pflugerville neighbors: the city lifted its level 3 water restrictions, the first stage 3 restriction since 2015.

The city says Lake Pflugerville is the culprit for the level 3 restriction set in September. It’s known for it’s three-mile walking trail, playground and boat launch access.​ But you may not realize, the 180-acre lake is Pflugerville’s primary water source. ​

City leaders say a lot of factors went into the stage 3 restrictions.

​The number one factor was too much water use. ​Right now, the lake is sitting over 32 feet and supplying almost 7 million gallons a day. ​In September, however, the lake dipped down to 28 feet, and the city was using more than 12 million gallons a day. ​

Water does come in from the Colorado River, but more was being pumped out than what filtered in. ​The restriction didn’t just effect the amount of water neighbors were able to use, but local business took a hit as well.

The owner of Austin Gardeners has been in the landscaping business for 10 years. ​He sys this year’s drought affected his sales by 30 percent. ​

“We’re changing the way that we design landscape, to plants that come from Arizona,” Owner of Austin Gardeners sad. “It does cost more because those plants are pricier than the plants that grow in the area.”

Soto also says more people are moving to drip systems. The City is now in voluntary Stage 2 water conservation.​ It’s recommended that you water twice a week based on the last number of your address during this time.​

Voluntary Water Conservation Twice-a-Week Outdoor Watering Schedule:

(based on street address)

Residential homes with an odd number: Wednesday & Saturday

Residential homes with an even number: Thursday and Sunday

No watering on Mondays

Commercial facilities (apartments, condominiums, civic, commercial, industrial and institutional properties) Tuesday and Friday