PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A school being considered for closure will operate for at least one more year in Pflugerville ISD.

During Thursday’s PfISD school board meeting, Superintendent Doug Killian announced he would not be making a recommendation to close Dessau Elementary School.

Declining enrollment trends in some schools and financial struggles were just some of the reasons PfISD almost was forced to close the school.

Since December, the district has been meeting with parents and teachers to discuss options and possible closures. There were 10 proposals for consideration, with multiple different campus models proposed for closure. Six elementary schools were being considered for possible closure: Parmer Lane, River Oaks, Dessau, Spring Hill, Brook Hollow and Pflugerville.

Killian said while there won’t be a closure next school year, the topic could come back up again if finances don’t change.

“I am not going to make a recommendation to close a school tonight,” said Killian. “I am not going to make a recommendation for next school year at all. I am going to continue to try to work magic with smaller cuts and state advocacy. I need your help though. I need your help to advocate for more state funding.”

Killian has referred to the decision-making process as a legislative issue, critical of the current school finance system in place. He said the district has struggled with inflation impacts paired with the need to make recapture payments to the state, which they expect to be around $20 million.