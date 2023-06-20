PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN)– A social service agency based in Texas with branches across the state has lost its contract with the state and is being investigated for violating state code,

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services issued a termination letter to Lonestar Social Services on April 20, effective June 15.

The agency was contracted with the state to help connect children and families for foster care and adoption.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services website, Lonestar is based in Pflugerville, with branches in Dallas, Nueces, Smith, Lubbock, Bexar and Harris counties.

In its letter, DFPS said Lonestar violated terms of its Child Placing Agency contract, finding it noncompliant with the following rules:

The operation must have reasonable financial stability and solvency to provide services

The operation must provide services in accordance with contract requirements and Health and Human Services Child Care Regulation minimum standards for CPAs

The operation must timely reimburse or pay foster families for child maintenance costs.

The minimum amounts that a CPA must fully reimburse its foster families.

While the the Office of the Inspector General said it could not confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation, Lonestar told KXAN in an emailed statement that it’s cooperating with an OIG investigation.

“Lonestar Social Services does not have a comment at this time concerning the ongoing OIG investigation. We continue to be in communication with the OIG office to answer any questions they may have. We look forward to the completion of the investigation so we can continue our focus on the youth of Texas.” Norman Ladd, Lonestar Social Services legal counsel

