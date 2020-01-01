Pets spooked by fireworks? What you need to know if you find a lost pet

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The sound of fireworks can easily spook your pets. Area shelters see a higher number of stray dogs being brought in around holidays like New Year’s Eve.

Misty Valenta, Community Programs Coordinator at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, said because there are so many fireworks shows across the region and because sometimes, people shoot them off illegally, there’s always that risk of pets getting scared and running away.

“Any time there are fireworks involved in a holiday… because different communities put on fireworks throughout the season, sometimes animals and their people are not prepared for fireworks,” said Valenta.

She said if you ever find a lost dog, chances are that dog lives in your neighborhood.

That’s why she recommends posting on social media first, rather than bringing the animal to a shelter immediately.

“Working within your community you can reunite an animal much faster than a shelter system could,” Valenta explained. “A lot of neighborhoods have social media groups on Facebook or NextDoor and posting a picture and a description of that animal to those groups, sometimes you can find their family right away.”

You can also take the lost pet to a nearby vet.

Valenta said, if your pet has a microchip, “that could be a life changer.” Any vet can scan it and get the owner’s name and address, reuniting the pet quickly with its loved ones.