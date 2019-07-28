Personal trainer opens up gym specifically for children with autism

(KXAN) — For some of us, hitting the gym is all we need to do to get in better shape, but for young people living with autism, it isn’t that simple.

Five years ago a woman asked personal trainer Chad Hooker if he could help her autistic son get into shape. He had no experience working with kids dealing with autism, but he wanted to try something new

Hooker started Puzzle Piece Athletics, a gym specifically for kids with autism. He now has close to 50 clients.

“With positive motivation, connection, and a little bit of love, you can get them to do anything. They are very, very capable,” said Hooker.

Hooker says he’s recently gotten some interest from parents in Australia and the Netherlands who have heard about his gym.