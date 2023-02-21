SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. — A person from North Carolina was arrested in Michigan after they were found sleeping in a car with a handgun, a large sword, over 100 rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a home in Owosso Township because of an ‘unwanted subject.’

When a deputy arrived at the home, they found the person sleeping in the car.

Officials said the subject arrived at the home and started making ‘disturbing remarks.’

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was arrested and taken to the Shiawassee County Jail on weapons charges and was awaiting arraignment.

The incident remained under investigation.

