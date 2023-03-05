AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS transported one person from the scene of a car fire Sunday afternoon, according to a post by the agency’s Twitter account.

The fire occurred minutes before 3 p.m. near the intersection of E 51st St. and Airport Blvd. in north Austin. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The patient was transported by ATCEMS to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS said that drivers should expect delays in the area as responders work to clear the road.