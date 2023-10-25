LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — As dark skies poured heavy rain onto Llano’s Main Street, most people kept inside – but they still welcomed the wet weather.

“It was very nice,” said Morgan Williamson, who was playing darts with her friends.

The Llano County Emergency Management department said while crews were keeping an eye on the storm, they didn’t expect any major flooding because the reservoir has plenty of space to hold water.

“It’s good for the grass because it’s really dry,” said Kacie Sagabiel. “And the river.”

Rain on Main Street in Llano. (KXAN photo/Brianna Hollis) Rain in downtown Llano. (KXAN photo/Brianna Hollis) People bring out their umbrellas as Llano braced for heavy rain. (KXAN photo/Brianna Hollis)

Emergency management departments in Burnet and Gillespie Counties said they did not have any major flood preparations in place, but were monitoring low water crossings.