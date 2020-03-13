People flock to local stores, retailers trying to keep up with demand

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, rows of hand sanitizer are seen empty at a Walgreens in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on hand sanitizer, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, file)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — It seems like no matter where you go, retailers are out disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Kazim Moledina, a shopper at a south Austin H-E-B. “I guess everyone’s pretty freaked out at the whole coronavirus thing going on and I guess I gotta stock up for it.”

Early Friday morning, Austin Public Health, along with city and county officials, announced the first two cases of the COVID-19 disease. Later in the day, it confirmed an additional case.

Bringing the total to three cases in Travis County.

“Austin and Travis County has joined a seemingly growing number of cities and counties that have positive cases in their area,” Austin Public Health interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott said at a press conference.

Empty toilet paper shelves at H-E-B Hancock Center location in central Austin (KXAN/Jacqulyn Powell)

For the past week, people have taken to stores to stock up on supplies. But Friday morning’s announcement confirming COVID-19 cases has added to the demand stores were already experiencing.

One supermarket store manager spoke with KXAN off-camera and said they have tripled their orders and see supplies leave the shelves as soon as they stock.

In a letter to the Texas community on Friday, H-E-B said: “Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm. H-E-B Partners are ready to help slow the spread.”

Today on KXAN News at 6 p.m., Candy Rodriguez explains some of the steps Wheatsville Co-Op officials are taking to keep their customers safe and calm.