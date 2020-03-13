People flock to local stores, retailers trying to keep up with demand

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — It seems like no matter where you go, retailers are out disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
“It’s pretty crazy,” said Kazim Moledina, a shopper at a south Austin H-E-B. “I guess everyone’s pretty freaked out at the whole coronavirus thing going on and I guess I gotta stock up for it.”
Early Friday morning, Austin Public Health, along with city and county officials, announced the first two cases of the COVID-19 disease. Later in the day, it confirmed an additional case.
Bringing the total to three cases in Travis County.
“Austin and Travis County has joined a seemingly growing number of cities and counties that have positive cases in their area,” Austin Public Health interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott said at a press conference.
For the past week, people have taken to stores to stock up on supplies. But Friday morning’s announcement confirming COVID-19 cases has added to the demand stores were already experiencing.
One supermarket store manager spoke with KXAN off-camera and said they have tripled their orders and see supplies leave the shelves as soon as they stock.
In a letter to the Texas community on Friday, H-E-B said: “Customers should not panic, we have the ability to restock shelves and encourage our customers to remain calm. H-E-B Partners are ready to help slow the spread.”
