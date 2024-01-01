AUSTIN (KXAN) — With just hours to go before his bar filled with football fans on Monday, J.V. Cook stood watch.

He has been serving Longhorns at Posse East, which sits just blocks away from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, since 1971. Since then, Cook has seen it all, but he said excitement and anticipate from Texas football’s appearance in the Sugar Bowl has been good for business.

Despite many fans flying to New Orleans for the game, Cook said he and his son, who co-owns the establishment, are bracing for a full house, or rather “a sardine can!”

“People are hungry,” he said, referring to his crew’s food and drink offerings — but also for a Texas win.

He went on to say, “It’ll be a later-coming crowd because the game’s not across the street, but once they start coming, they will keep coming and coming and coming. We should have a really good night tonight.”

During Posse East’s first few years in business, the Texas football team were fresh off championship wins in the 1969 and 1970 seasons. Cook’s favorite memories, however, come from the January 2006 win against the USC Trojans in the Rose Bowl — and he said this Sugar Bowl buzz has a similar feel.

“And they got to drink a victory beer. So, hopefully, we will be in the same shape they were,” he said.