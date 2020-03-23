Pending border closure sends residents scrambling

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Word of the pending border closure sent people scurrying to the border as traffic quickly bottled up at the San Ysidro border crossing.

As the northbound traffic lanes backed up, the pedestrian crossings also got congested.

Vehicle and foot traffic grew at the San Ysidro Border Crossing as word of the pending border closure spread.

James Wysocki lives in Tijuana with his girlfriend but hurried back to the U.S. side of the border so he could continue working in days ahead in San Diego.

“They’re closing tonight that’s what they said, I can’t go home, I’ll have to crash with a friend tonight and see what happens,” said Wysocki. “She works over there, I help with the bills and might have to send money for the time being, we’ll see, don’t know how long this lasts.”

Others could be seen walking quickly from the port of entry dragging bags and suitcases as they quickly walked to their cars.

“It’s hard cause my son works here but lives in Tijuana, I was visiting him and planned to stay for another week, but with the announcement, I’m leaving early,” said San Diego resident Guadalupe Lozano.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.