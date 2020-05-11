Pedestrian killed in deadly hit-and-run in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run killed a pedestrian early Monday morning on East Rundberg Lane in north Austin.

The deadly crash forced Austin Police to close all lanes of Rundberg Lane, both eastbound and westbound, just west of Interstate 35. As of 4 a.m., there’s no word yet when they might reopen.

The crash occurred on the other side of the interstate, just east of the I-35 service road, around 12:50 p.m., police say.

Police have not given any clues about the vehicle or driver that drove off after the crash.

