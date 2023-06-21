The Pedernales Fire Department responded to a three-story structure fire started by lightning. | Courtesy Pedernales Fire Department

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — A three-story residential structure collapsed and was considered a total loss, after a fire was started by lightning, the Pedernales Fire Department told KXAN Wednesday.

Shortly after 8:45 p.m., PFD said in a tweet multiple crews were working the structure fire in the 7600 block of Lakehurst Road. PFD said the fire was fully involved and was contained.

According to PFD, the fire was fueled by the wind, which made the fire difficult to contain.

Officials also told KXAN there were no known injuries, and the home was considered a total loss.

No further information was available, and the incident remained under investigation Wednesday.