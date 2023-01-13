DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Big improvements are in store for roads in Del Valle, starting with Pearce Lane.

KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes reports on the changes coming that should make it safer to drive, walk and bike in Del Valle.

In Eastern Travis County, out by the airport, and Circuit of The Americas, and now Tesla, you’ll find the community of Del Valle.

While business growth has been red hot in this part of the Austin area, the roads have taken a beating. Particularly Pearce Lane.

Brad Wheelis, a TxDOT Spokesperson said, “Right in this area, you have schools, you have a lot of housing development here. So you got a lot of folks that are not only getting in their cars and commuting every day. But you have families that want to go out biking with their children or folks that just want to take a simple stroll down the street. And so this is going to provide that opportunity for them. So this project really is for all road users.”

The Texas Department of Transportation will be adding two lanes to Pearce Lane from Kellam Road to Wolf Lane, along with a raised median, sidewalks and bike lanes, making this three-mile stretch of roadway much safer for people who live off Pearce.

“This is a partnership between TxDOT and Travis County to widen Pierce Lane from Kellam Road down to the Bastrop County Line. We’ve seen a lot of growth in this area. That means more vehicles on the roadway. And it’s time to expand this roadway,” Wheelis said.

Construction is expected to start in 2026 and will cost $42.4 million dollars.

And the improvements to the roads in Del Valle don’t stop at Pearce Lane.

Next up is Ross Road between Pearce and Hwy 71 where you’ll find Del Valle Elementary & High Schools – a road officially classified as substandard by the City of Austin.

If you missed out on this week’s open house about Pearce Lane, you can still make comments online and view the virtual version of the plan. On Jan. 18, the City of Austin is holding an open house to discuss improvements to Ross Road, at 6 p.m. at the Del Valle Opportunity Center.