Parents suing AISD say their daughter was victim of racist bullying

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A student’s parents are suing the Austin Independent School District after they say their daughter was a victim of racist bullying and discrimination, but the incidents were not investigated.

A lawsuit, sent to KXAN on Monday, alleges that the African American victim was called and referred to by racial slurs, her school club’s equipment was vandalized, her animals were injured and she “witnessed a stuffed object hanging from a noose” in her designated area.

The lawsuit states the incidents happened at James Bowie High School, “where racial jokes and slurs were blatantly permitted in the classroom, clubs such as band and Future Farmers of America and often in the presence of teachers.”

As the incidents continued, the victim showed behavioral changes like loss of apetite, headaches, uncontrollable crying spells, stomach aches, fatigue and insomnia.

The family claims they did complain to the school staff numerous times, but their complaints were never investigated.

Read AISD’s full statement below:

Austin ISD has a policy that prohibits any kind of harassment. If a student believes that they have experienced prohibited behavior, they should immediately report the alleged act to a district employee.

Austin ISD encourages students, parents, and employees to work together to prevent acts of harassment of any kind by fostering a climate of mutual respect for others.

