Parents say coldest Halloween since 1991 not stopping trick-or-treating

AUSTIN (KXAN) ⁠— Halloween 2019 is one for the books. It’s the coldest spooky night since 1991. This drop in temperature has some scrambling for last-minute costumes to stay warm.

“(People) thought they were going to look cute downtown or at a party and once the weather hit they were, ‘Oh, I can’t really wear that anymore,” Jonathan Sepeda, an employee at Halloween City said.

Sepeda said since Wednesday they’ve had over 20 returns, “Yeah, a big chunk (of the returns) is the weather,” he said and added some sizing issues also played a role.

Some parents are having to come up with new ideas for their little ones.

“I’m on mom duty today trying to find a costume that’s weather appropriate,” Lissi Riedel said. “I was hoping it would be hotter so I didn’t have to buy anything else but anyway.”

Coming up on KXAN News Today, Candy Rodriguez shares some of the costumes parents and adults are turning to battle the arctic blast.