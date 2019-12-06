Parents question future of after-school program at closing AISD schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some AISD parents are in the process of figuring out what’s next when it comes to their children’s education after the district announced last month they will close four schools.

For some, those questions include what will happen to their childcare and after school programs. Several parents depend on the after-school programs offered at Metz and Sims elementary schools through Extend-A-Care, an area nonprofit focused on providing affordable childcare.

“Having something that’s reliable is important to me so that way I’m not worried about who’s going to pick him up for me while I am at work when he gets out of school,” Adriana Delgado, a Metz and Extend-A-Care parent said.

She and her husband worry about the thought of losing the Extend-A-Care program at Metz once her son moves over to Sanchez.

“I couldn’t imagine not having it to be honest with you. It relieves a lot of stress,” Larry Delgado said.

At present, the Delgado’s kindergarten-aged son, Aiden is in the program.

“He’s not transported anywhere else he’s just moved into a different classroom once Extend-A-Care starts,” Delgado said.

The nonprofit’s executive director, Dr. Joan Altobelli, said the program’s future depends on each school’s principal.

“The decision to have a before or after school location takes time and preparation and we hope that in the planning that it will be decided in enough time to develop a program that is acceptable and safe and interesting for the kids,” she said.

There’s a unique situation happening at Metz next year. Sanchez Elementary students currently attend school on this campus while their new school is under construction. That will continue next year because the new Sanchez won’t be ready until the fall of 2021.

AISD tells KXAN the Extend-A-Care program will remain on this campus as the schools combine here next year and will then move with them back to Sanchez.

KXAN is waiting to hear back from AISD officials on what will happen with the after-school program at Sims Elementary once students make the move to Norman Elementary School.