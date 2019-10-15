Parents of toddler who drowned, say Austin children need to learn water safety in school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2008 drowning death of a 6-year-old boy in Connecticut may spark change in Central Texas.

Karen and Brian Cohn started The ZAC foundation in honor of their son Zachary Archer Cohn. He drowned after getting his arm stuck in a pool drain.

The foundation monitors drownings all over the country and helps communities develop a Drowning Prevention Action Plan. Its focus is on Central Texas.

“We decided to bring this program last minute to Central Texas after noticing a 400 percent spike in drownings here in Travis County,” said Megan Ferraro, Executive Director of The ZAC Foundation. “Many countries like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have drowning prevention action plans. They are plans managed by the governments and comprised of elected officials, public officials, educators community leaders, to look at the drowning rates and the risks in their communities and develop a plan to address them. We don’t have that in the United States.”

Tuesday morning, the foundation is meeting with Central Texas first responders, health professionals, waters safety advocates and families who have lost loved in drownings. Together, the hope is to develop a local plan to prevent future drowning deaths. “I expect we will hear there is a need for water safety curriculum in public schools, a need for access for learn to swim classes for children of all ages and the need for CPR training,” said Ferraro.

The group plans to announce specifics of the plan gathered from the meeting. The hope is within the next 6 months to introduce water safety education to Central Texas classrooms in May as part of National Water Safety month.

The Central Texas Drowning Prevention Round table is similar to other ongoing efforts launched by The ZAC Foundation in St. Louis, Chicago, and Fairfield County, Connecticut where the foundation is based, with the ultimate goal of developing a national drowning prevention model.