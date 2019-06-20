Parents of Dallas gunman defend son, say he wanted to die

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — The parents of the man who attacked the Federal Courthouse in Dallas on Monday say they believe their son was on a ‘suicide mission,’ KXAS in Dallas reports.

The parents of the gunman Brian Isaack Clyde say their son had a history of battling depression. They also say he chose the Federal Courthouse as his target because he knew the armed officers would respond quickly and end his life.

Clyde, an ex-Army private, entered the courthouse armed with an AR-15 assault rifle. No one else was hurt — something his parents believe was deliberate.

“I ultimately think he didn’t want to hurt anybody. I think he went down there purely for ‘suicide-by-cop,'” father Paul Clyde said of his son.

Clyde’s parents said while he continued to have bouts of depression, he seemed better in the days leading up to the attack. They say he was texting his dad and calling his mother on Father’s Day, just a day earlier.

Clyde’s father added, “My son was my son. And he was a soldier. And it just seems, in some form or fashion, that I failed to protect him from himself.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or suicidal crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide support, information and local resources at 800-273-8255. There is also a free text-message service that offers 24/7 support for those in crisis and can be reached by texting 741-741. If it’s an emergency, please dial 911.